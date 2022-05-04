 Skip to content

Death Damnation update for 4 May 2022

In death, a zombie of Death Damnation has a name. His name is yours

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Graveyard Lovers!

In this weekly update, we introduce named zombies: each time someone sent a zombie via Twitch integration, his name appears on top of the zombie! You know who to thank : )

Furthermore, here is a list of new stuff:

  • Correct not spawned zombies/hordes while pause menu activated
  • Butcher and Doll more difficults
  • Hordes more difficults
  • Update some objectives
  • Name of user who sent a zombie/boss
  • Avoid being stuck in some places
  • Add back hordes music
