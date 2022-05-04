In death, a zombie of Death Damnation has a name. His name is yours

Hi Graveyard Lovers!
In this weekly update, we introduce named zombies: each time someone sent a zombie via Twitch integration, his name appears on top of the zombie! You know who to thank : )
Furthermore, here is a list of new stuff:
- Correct not spawned zombies/hordes while pause menu activated
- Butcher and Doll more difficults
- Hordes more difficults
- Update some objectives
- Name of user who sent a zombie/boss
- Avoid being stuck in some places
- Add back hordes music
Changed files in this update