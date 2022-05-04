Patch 0.4.7.5.04

Hello everyone, our new patch is out!
Improvements:
Heritage Points
- Surviving a night for the first time on a different Vampire Lord now earns you additional bonus heritage points.
- All players who have already cleared and survived nights with a Lord will receive their bonus points when they log into the game for the first time after this patch is live.
UI
- Hunter's Objective tooltips have changed.
- Lord Archons' Pylons 'Restriction' passive tooltip has changed.
- Vampire Lords' Talent level 9 row description has been fixed.
- Castle Nazymr Second Upgrade's description now has the correct number of rooms.
- Hunter's portraits now has 3 types. Bronze for normal hunters, Silver for veterans and Gold for Bosses.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where Starting skills (ex: blood lance, gargoyle armor, feast etc) could be swapped with another skill during preperation phase character screen. They are no longer swappable.
Balance Changes:
Blood
- Devastation: now deals 10 physical and 10 magical damage instead. (was 5)
- Great Calling: now deals 2 bonus damage per stack instead of 1.
- Bats: now deals 3 physical damage instead of 1.
- Blow: base damage increased to 5 (was 2), extra damage per 10 blood increased to 2 instead of 1.
- Bond Links: blood cost reduced to 30 from 40.
- Riposte: blood cost reduced to 10 from 20.
- Prey: now deals 3 physical damage instead of 1.
- Twin Strike: now deals 4 physical and 4 magical damage instead of 2.
- Artery Bomb: now deals 5 magical damage per stack end of turn instead of 2. Explosion damage is increased to 15 from 6.
- Implosion: AP cost is increased by 1. Now deals 5 magical damage AOE instead of 2.
Ferocity
- Feast: Weak chance increased to 25% from 10%.
- Earthquake: Now also deals 3 physical damage AOE. Empower now deals 6 additional damage instead of 3.
- Ironbane: Cooldown increased by 1 turn.
Hunters
- Squires: now have 5 base HP.
- Grand Marshal Pentarei: Sunbeam ability now hits 1 more time.
Changed files in this update