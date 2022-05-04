 Skip to content

Few Nights More update for 4 May 2022

Patch 0.4.7.5.04

Patch 0.4.7.5.04

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, our new patch is out!

Improvements:

Heritage Points
  • Surviving a night for the first time on a different Vampire Lord now earns you additional bonus heritage points.
  • All players who have already cleared and survived nights with a Lord will receive their bonus points when they log into the game for the first time after this patch is live.
UI
  • Hunter's Objective tooltips have changed.
  • Lord Archons' Pylons 'Restriction' passive tooltip has changed.
  • Vampire Lords' Talent level 9 row description has been fixed.
  • Castle Nazymr Second Upgrade's description now has the correct number of rooms.
  • Hunter's portraits now has 3 types. Bronze for normal hunters, Silver for veterans and Gold for Bosses.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where Starting skills (ex: blood lance, gargoyle armor, feast etc) could be swapped with another skill during preperation phase character screen. They are no longer swappable.

Balance Changes:

Blood
  • Devastation: now deals 10 physical and 10 magical damage instead. (was 5)
  • Great Calling: now deals 2 bonus damage per stack instead of 1.
  • Bats: now deals 3 physical damage instead of 1.
  • Blow: base damage increased to 5 (was 2), extra damage per 10 blood increased to 2 instead of 1.
  • Bond Links: blood cost reduced to 30 from 40.
  • Riposte: blood cost reduced to 10 from 20.
  • Prey: now deals 3 physical damage instead of 1.
  • Twin Strike: now deals 4 physical and 4 magical damage instead of 2.
  • Artery Bomb: now deals 5 magical damage per stack end of turn instead of 2. Explosion damage is increased to 15 from 6.
  • Implosion: AP cost is increased by 1. Now deals 5 magical damage AOE instead of 2.
Ferocity
  • Feast: Weak chance increased to 25% from 10%.
  • Earthquake: Now also deals 3 physical damage AOE. Empower now deals 6 additional damage instead of 3.
  • Ironbane: Cooldown increased by 1 turn.
Hunters
  • Squires: now have 5 base HP.
  • Grand Marshal Pentarei: Sunbeam ability now hits 1 more time.

