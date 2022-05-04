Version 1.7

General
- Season 1 has come to an end however ranks will remain as is until the next official Ladder begins. Showdown is now the primary ranked mode with Constructed replacing it as the secondary casual mode. Challenge matches are now also Showdown mode.
Content
New Power: Deflective Armour
Gain [8/12/20] basic attack damage and gain a [200/300/500] blunt damage shield every 6 seconds.
New Powers: Adapt Magic and Adapt Pierce
Adapt has been renamed to Adapt Blunt. These powers function in a similar way but grant Magic and Pierce damage as opposed to Blunt damage.
New Powers: Blunt Affinity and Pierce Affinity
These powers function in a similar way to Magic Affinity but work with Blunt and Pierce damage as opposed to Magic damage.
Balance
- Units will now unlock their second power slot at level 2 and not level 3. This is in an effort to narrow the gap between 1 and 3 mana cost units mid-game while making power choices more relevant across the board.
- Redirect has been removed from the game.
- Vitality now works in a similar way to Mage Cloak and Deflective Armour instead of granting permanent pierce resistance.
- Mage Cloak: Now additionally grants [20%/30%/40%] ability damage.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a number of issues that would cause a match to crash.
- Fixed an issue causing all players to select Sol as their Deity when playing Showdown.
