Alder Forge update for 5 May 2022

Community Update 0.7.22

Share · View all patches · Build 8678144 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings,

Below you will find the update 0.7.22 notes:
  • The Graphics Settings UI in the main menu and pause menu is fully reworked from scratch for an easier UX
  • The Game Settings UI in the main menu and pause menu is fully reworked from scratch for an easier UX
  • The Sound Settings UI in the main menu and pause menu is fully reworked from scratch for an easier UX
  • The Load Slots are updated to show additional information as the following: The Party leader/Their current level and the current story point at the time of the save.


Video Subject: View of the new Graphics/Game/Sound Settings UI and UX

  • The cliffs and other organic assets' collision is updated by a hand-drawn layer.
  • At the beginning of each turn, the Status Ailment's penalty is assembled into one take for a faster transition while you are in battle.
  • Schwarden Village Male children NPCs' clothing redesigned.
  • Adriel's leg clothing physics adjusted.
And thank you again for your continued support and feedback on this world, characters, and story.

Kind Regards,
Zine.E.Falouti

