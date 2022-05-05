Community Update 0.7.22

Greetings,
Below you will find the update 0.7.22 notes:
- The Graphics Settings UI in the main menu and pause menu is fully reworked from scratch for an easier UX
- The Game Settings UI in the main menu and pause menu is fully reworked from scratch for an easier UX
- The Sound Settings UI in the main menu and pause menu is fully reworked from scratch for an easier UX
- The Load Slots are updated to show additional information as the following: The Party leader/Their current level and the current story point at the time of the save.
Video Subject: View of the new Graphics/Game/Sound Settings UI and UX
- The cliffs and other organic assets' collision is updated by a hand-drawn layer.
- At the beginning of each turn, the Status Ailment's penalty is assembled into one take for a faster transition while you are in battle.
- Schwarden Village Male children NPCs' clothing redesigned.
- Adriel's leg clothing physics adjusted.
And thank you again for your continued support and feedback on this world, characters, and story.
Kind Regards,
Zine.E.Falouti
