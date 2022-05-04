 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

PongBreak update for 4 May 2022

New Feature: View All Scores in Leaderboard

Share · View all patches · Build 8677956 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The in-game view of the leaderboard will remain just the top 10 players.

We have added a button to the leaderboard page that will display the full leaderboard in the steam overlay.

Have fun!

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.