1.6.2 업데이트

Item
- Deep Breath Book: Fixed an issue where items would not unlock after killing Squiata.
- Dimension Box: Fixed the issue where the tribute value was not reset when using an item.
- Savage Axe: Fixed an issue where the weapon skill did not work.
- Rapier of Super Speed: Fixed an issue that occurred while using the skill.
- Beast Marks Sword 'Hou': Fixed an issue where Shock was not applied. Added dash attack impossible phrase.
- Katana: Fixed an issue where attack speed and effects did not match.
UI
- Status: Fixed reload speed display to make it easier to read.
- Status: Removed the defense reduction text from the Shock option.
- Ability: Fixed an issue where scrolling did not work.
- Corrected the spelling of some text.
Boss
- Tunak: Fixed an issue where Tounak would not drop gold when killed while attached to a wall.
- Arsha: Fixed the ball bouncing incorrectly under certain circumstances.
Game progress
- Fixed an issue where Chapter 2.5 achievements were not cleared.
- Fixed an issue where ‘Build’ would not appear when talking to Yulford in some situations.
- Fixed some sound effects.
Identified issues (not fixed)
- Fortune Cookie: The problem that the item appears in the store even if it is not unlocked
- Mondria: Item not unlocking under certain circumstances
Changed files in this update