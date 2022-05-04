 Skip to content

Dungreed update for 4 May 2022

1.6.2 업데이트

View all patches · Build 8677951

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Item

  • Deep Breath Book: Fixed an issue where items would not unlock after killing Squiata.
  • Dimension Box: Fixed the issue where the tribute value was not reset when using an item.
  • Savage Axe: Fixed an issue where the weapon skill did not work.
  • Rapier of Super Speed: Fixed an issue that occurred while using the skill.
  • Beast Marks Sword 'Hou': Fixed an issue where Shock was not applied. Added dash attack impossible phrase.
  • Katana: Fixed an issue where attack speed and effects did not match.

UI

  • Status: Fixed reload speed display to make it easier to read.
  • Status: Removed the defense reduction text from the Shock option.
  • Ability: Fixed an issue where scrolling did not work.
  • Corrected the spelling of some text.

Boss

  • Tunak: Fixed an issue where Tounak would not drop gold when killed while attached to a wall.
  • Arsha: Fixed the ball bouncing incorrectly under certain circumstances.

Game progress

  • Fixed an issue where Chapter 2.5 achievements were not cleared.
  • Fixed an issue where ‘Build’ would not appear when talking to Yulford in some situations.
  • Fixed some sound effects.

Identified issues (not fixed)

  • Fortune Cookie: The problem that the item appears in the store even if it is not unlocked
  • Mondria: Item not unlocking under certain circumstances

Changed files in this update

