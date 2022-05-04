Patch 5.0.21a

Hi, I'm releasing a quick patch that fixes the errors of the previous version.
List of changes:
Changed:
- The pause mechanics have been changed. Previously, if one of the players pressed the ready button, the game did not give the opportunity to pause until the match starts. Now you can pause whenever you want.
- The method of laser overlay in the menu has been changed. Now the laser looks neat due to the fact that it does not overlap with itself, while creating very contrasting parts of itself.
- Changed the mechanics of volume. Previously, the sound was not turned down in the boot menu and splash screen, even if you turned it down in the game settings. Now it is decreasing.
- Now in the "Big Picture" mode, you will not be able to change the full-screen mode setting, it will always have the value "Enabled"
- The unearned title is now in black and white.
- The appearance of the in-game notification of the release of a new version of the game has been changed and localization into other languages has been made.
Fixed:
- Fixed a bug when the game tried to open one of the achievements, regardless of whether it was received or not, the yellow player made a jump.
- Fixed a bug that made it difficult to scroll through the list of weapons on the gamepad in the Arsenal menu.
- Fixed a bug that accidentally triggered the readiness script when the player paused the game.
- Fixed a bug that caused bullet holes to not appear on the "Control" button in the settings menu if you hold the Enter button.
- Fixed a bug that caused the online mode to be out of sync with pistols at the beginning of the match.
- Fixed a bug that caused the player's rank to be displayed behind the white line on which it is located in online mode (a bug with layers).
Thank you for your attention, I hug everyone ːlunar2019piginablanketː
Changed files in this update