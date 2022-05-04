English
New skill: Stone to Flesh
Kalina teaches this spell. We also learned how the spellcasters do their skincare. :)
New skill: Stone Skin
Removed all the roadblocks in the current sector of the secret tunnel.
Added a gate at the end of the tunnel. (To be continued.)
Improved the graphics debug code in Bitmap.merge_texture
Fixed a mathmatic error in Bitmap.merge_texture.
Petrifaction texture shall now display correctly.
简体中文
新技能：石化解除
卡莉娜教授这个技能。同时我们也发现了法师们怎么进行每日护肤。 :)
新技能：石肤术
移除了当前的秘密通道中的所有路障。
在通道尽头加入了一道石门。（剧情待续。）
增强了在Bitmap.merge_texture的图像纠错代码
修复了一处在Bitmap.merge_texture的数学运算错误。
石化的贴图现在应该可以正确显示。
[Neolithic]To the End update for 4 May 2022
Update, Version 20220504
English
