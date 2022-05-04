v0.1.4.2 Update - Hotfix

Hello.
We did hotfix to fix bugs.
About v0.1.4.2 update.
- Fixed an issue where players would sometimes become invisible.
- Fixed an issue where the Shake Screen default value was 0.
- Fixed an issue where the spear's SpAttack could be used without SpAttack Gague.
- Fixed an issue that caused the defense sound effect to continuously play when the enemy is invincible.
- The size of the bubble explosion effect of the Bubble Gun has been reduced.
- Fixed an issue where clearing the Stage 2 boss while acquiring the Predator would result in 2 stacks.
- Fixed an issue where players would pause briefly when move to a room under.
- Fixed an issue where the percentage of the HP bar did not change if you lost Max HP while not at HP full.
Thank you.
Changed files in this update