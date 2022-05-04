 Skip to content

Nightmare: The Lunatic update for 4 May 2022

v0.1.4.2 Update - Hotfix

Hello.

We did hotfix to fix bugs.

About v0.1.4.2 update.

  • Fixed an issue where players would sometimes become invisible.
  • Fixed an issue where the Shake Screen default value was 0.
  • Fixed an issue where the spear's SpAttack could be used without SpAttack Gague.
  • Fixed an issue that caused the defense sound effect to continuously play when the enemy is invincible.
  • The size of the bubble explosion effect of the Bubble Gun has been reduced.
  • Fixed an issue where clearing the Stage 2 boss while acquiring the Predator would result in 2 stacks.
  • Fixed an issue where players would pause briefly when move to a room under.
  • Fixed an issue where the percentage of the HP bar did not change if you lost Max HP while not at HP full.

Thank you.

