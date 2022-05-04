 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 4 May 2022

0.494.8 - Heads Up

Share · View all patches · Build 8677557 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Eagle Prospector HUD system list will not overflow even when there are a lot of systems installed.
  • EIME HUD now has a longer range of LIDAR.
  • Improved performance of EIME HUD.
  • HUD boot-up sounds now respect time-related pitch changes when you use an adrenaline booster.
  • Improved performance of the Dealer menu when you own a lot of ships.
  • Fixed a bug that caused incorrect prices of an owned ship to be displayed depending on which button you used to display your ship.
  • Fixed hotkeys that toggle front low-stress hardpoints on K44 prototype.
  • Fixed cargo hold area of K44 prototype, which didn’t consider ore held in the very tip of it’s beak to be part of your cargo.
  • Removed redundant log entries that could cause slowdowns due to disk access.
  • Notifications that pop up during the dive won’t capture mouse clicks, allowing you to interact with screens below them even when they are displayed.
  • Some ships used unlisted reactor core configuration. Owned ships with unlisted configuration will now default to closest legal configuration.
  • Hardware simulation window now has minimum size to ensure that the entire description is visible even on small monitors.

Changed files in this update

ΔV: Rings of Saturn Windows Depot 846031
  • Loading history…
ΔV: Rings of Saturn Linux Depot 846032
  • Loading history…
ΔV: Rings of Saturn Mac Depot 846034
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.