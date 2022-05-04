- Eagle Prospector HUD system list will not overflow even when there are a lot of systems installed.
- EIME HUD now has a longer range of LIDAR.
- Improved performance of EIME HUD.
- HUD boot-up sounds now respect time-related pitch changes when you use an adrenaline booster.
- Improved performance of the Dealer menu when you own a lot of ships.
- Fixed a bug that caused incorrect prices of an owned ship to be displayed depending on which button you used to display your ship.
- Fixed hotkeys that toggle front low-stress hardpoints on K44 prototype.
- Fixed cargo hold area of K44 prototype, which didn’t consider ore held in the very tip of it’s beak to be part of your cargo.
- Removed redundant log entries that could cause slowdowns due to disk access.
- Notifications that pop up during the dive won’t capture mouse clicks, allowing you to interact with screens below them even when they are displayed.
- Some ships used unlisted reactor core configuration. Owned ships with unlisted configuration will now default to closest legal configuration.
- Hardware simulation window now has minimum size to ensure that the entire description is visible even on small monitors.
ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 4 May 2022
0.494.8 - Heads Up
Patchnotes via Steam Community
