[Ver 0.1.05050] Update Info

The following items have been updated. (Machine translation)
- Fixed the behavior of dropped materials when destroying red crystals.
- Added a few skills for the main character. (weapon and shield)
- Fixed a bias in the method of drawing additional effects for titled weapons and shields.
- Corrected Sahagin's dialogue.
- Speeded up the speed of Delphine's poison powder deployment.
- Fixed the ability to add a name to the bracelet.
- Fixed problem with materials dropping under certain conditions.
- Fixed a bug with the attack range of the skill cat jump.
- Fixed a bug where items would not get wet when placed in water.
- Fixed a bug that caused progression to stop related to effects. (will be improved in the future)
- Fixed camerawork when waking up sleeping monsters.
- Changed specifications for "flame attack".
- Fixed damage calculation method for arrows, etc.
