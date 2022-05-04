 Skip to content

Monster Girls and the Mysterious Adventure 2 update for 4 May 2022

[Ver 0.1.05050] Update Info

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following items have been updated. (Machine translation)

  • Fixed the behavior of dropped materials when destroying red crystals.
  • Added a few skills for the main character. (weapon and shield)
  • Fixed a bias in the method of drawing additional effects for titled weapons and shields.
  • Corrected Sahagin's dialogue.
  • Speeded up the speed of Delphine's poison powder deployment.
  • Fixed the ability to add a name to the bracelet.
  • Fixed problem with materials dropping under certain conditions.
  • Fixed a bug with the attack range of the skill cat jump.
  • Fixed a bug where items would not get wet when placed in water.
  • Fixed a bug that caused progression to stop related to effects. (will be improved in the future)
  • Fixed camerawork when waking up sleeping monsters.
  • Changed specifications for "flame attack".
  • Fixed damage calculation method for arrows, etc.
