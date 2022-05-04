 Skip to content

Aground Zero Playtest update for 4 May 2022

Going Up - Update 0.0.67

Build 8677260

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a larger update that adds depth to exploring and building - along with new quests!

Changelog:

  • Added teleportals - once you unlock and build them, you can instantly travel between them!
  • Can build and explore in full 3D.
  • Added a base above where the cryopod fell from the cave-in (requires starting a new save).
  • If you mine up high enough, you'll reach the sky - but I plan to add more areas above there eventually, so you can't build on the top.
  • Added first floor music track.
  • Added a model+animations for the lab.
  • Added ladders - making it easier to climb upwards.
  • Added harder stones, and titanium and uranium ores.
  • Can now choose what fuel you want to use for the generator - coal, uranium or exotic matter (unobtainable without cheats currently).
  • Added fall damage if you fall from great heights.
  • Added blueprints which unlock upgrade levels (instead of having everything unlockable as soon as you obtain upgrade chips).
  • Added new quests to reach the teleportal.
  • Improved the lighting/sky (it's now full 3D too).
  • Chests can now be pushed around - only useful in a few situations, but distinguishes them from the storehouses.
  • Can now choose which slot you want to save to.
  • The preloader is smarter now - it will rarely go backwards in progress as it reads new files (instead of jumping around as it did before).
