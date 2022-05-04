Going Up - Update 0.0.67

This is a larger update that adds depth to exploring and building - along with new quests!
Changelog:
- Added teleportals - once you unlock and build them, you can instantly travel between them!
- Can build and explore in full 3D.
- Added a base above where the cryopod fell from the cave-in (requires starting a new save).
- If you mine up high enough, you'll reach the sky - but I plan to add more areas above there eventually, so you can't build on the top.
- Added first floor music track.
- Added a model+animations for the lab.
- Added ladders - making it easier to climb upwards.
- Added harder stones, and titanium and uranium ores.
- Can now choose what fuel you want to use for the generator - coal, uranium or exotic matter (unobtainable without cheats currently).
- Added fall damage if you fall from great heights.
- Added blueprints which unlock upgrade levels (instead of having everything unlockable as soon as you obtain upgrade chips).
- Added new quests to reach the teleportal.
- Improved the lighting/sky (it's now full 3D too).
- Chests can now be pushed around - only useful in a few situations, but distinguishes them from the storehouses.
- Can now choose which slot you want to save to.
- The preloader is smarter now - it will rarely go backwards in progress as it reads new files (instead of jumping around as it did before).
Changed files in this update