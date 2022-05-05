Patch 1.4.0.5 Gameplay fixes

Hey!
It's time for the next update of Thief Simulator VR. This time we focused on the smaller issues you reported to us.
Full changelog below:
- Increased global performance - fixed distant objects rendering quality
- Increase global performance - various fixes (f.ex. trees render method, LOD, etc.)
- Fixed various terrain glitches (f.ex. distant disappearing objects)
- Story 22 - now breaking any 112 house window will pass the objective
- Opening windows with bare hands will lock them more naturally on a window frame now
- Opening a window too quickly after breaking it no longer crashes the game
- Fixed spontaneously exploding breakable objects like glasses, plates, etc.
- Fixed noted missing objects and null exceptions during gameplay (f.ex. some swimming pools are full of water again!)
- Fixed missing lights during night burglary missions
- 112 house parking lot redesign - f.ex. teleportation does not spawn us onto plants anymore
