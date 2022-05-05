 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Thief Simulator VR update for 5 May 2022

Patch 1.4.0.5 Gameplay fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 8677154 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey!

It's time for the next update of Thief Simulator VR. This time we focused on the smaller issues you reported to us.

Full changelog below:

  • Increased global performance - fixed distant objects rendering quality
  • Increase global performance - various fixes (f.ex. trees render method, LOD, etc.)
  • Fixed various terrain glitches (f.ex. distant disappearing objects)
  • Story 22 - now breaking any 112 house window will pass the objective
  • Opening windows with bare hands will lock them more naturally on a window frame now
  • Opening a window too quickly after breaking it no longer crashes the game
  • Fixed spontaneously exploding breakable objects like glasses, plates, etc.
  • Fixed noted missing objects and null exceptions during gameplay (f.ex. some swimming pools are full of water again!)
  • Fixed missing lights during night burglary missions
  • 112 house parking lot redesign - f.ex. teleportation does not spawn us onto plants anymore

Join us on Discord! https://discord.gg/dERxD78

Best,
Gameboom VR Team

Changed files in this update

Thief Simulator VR Beta Depot 1019552
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.