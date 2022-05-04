 Skip to content

Vamps For The Memories update for 4 May 2022

Staring Contest Help and More Gravestones

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Updated the Inn conversation triggers, hopefully fixing the problem with initiating talk when first in town.
  • Added a Hint Ghost to allow for bypassing the staring contest, just enable the assistance under options and you'll be given a ghost that will let you skip the minigame.
  • Graves have been updated with items from friends of the game Haunted Husband ([twitch.tv/HauntedHusband](twitch.tv/HauntedHusband)), Matty Francis (https://linktr.ee/Mattyfrances), and 'Rome Fitz (https://open.spotify.com/show/2MVFTUk6i5P3y4w6VeOTjY)
  • Boss battle balance improvements
  • Jokes and formatting tuned.

Want to be a friend of the game and get a gravestone in a future update? Sure why not. Finish the game and DM and me and I'll put stuff in.

