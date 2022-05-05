Test Update #2 for Update 1.8.1

Hunters,
Below are the notes for the second test update for Update 1.8.1:
Weapon Price Changes
Caldwell 92 New Army
- Reduced the price to $90 (previously $103)
Winfield 1893 Slate
- Reduced the price to $250 (previously $300)
_Developer Note:
The full details of the new additions to the arsenal will be included in the Live version of the 1.8.1 notes. _
Weapon Rank Changes
Machete
- Unlocks at rank 1 (previously Rank 24)
Specter 1882
- Unlocks at rank 24 (previously rank 36)
Nagant M1895 Officer
- Unlocks at rank 36 (previously rank 12)
- Fixed an issue where a reward pop-up for Hunt dollars and Blood Bonds was always displayed after a mission.
- Fixed an issue where the ‘Hold F to stop bleeding’ prompt would not appear on screen while your hunt is bleeding.
- Fixed an issue where the extraction could become blocked if another player/team extracted before your attempt.
- Fixed an issue where the hunters movement speed was significantly reduced after healing with First Aid Kits or deploying traps.
- Fixed an issue where the movement speed reductions that are applied to Hunters when moving through deep water and from healing with First Aid Kits would stack. This has been corrected and only the highest speed reduction is applied as intended.
- Fixed an issue where the movement speed reduction from First Aid Kits was applied while aiming. This caused an inconsistency between the Hunter and Gunslinger control schemes, so now the speed reduction will only begin as you start healing.
~The Hunt team.
