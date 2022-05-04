 Skip to content

Paper Planet update for 4 May 2022

Demo Patch 13

Share · View all patches · Build 8676913 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Made acceleration from accelerometer scale to shotspeed
Nerfed beamer health
Gave yellow bullets a small aura like reds to make them easier to see
Made fires more yellow to communicate better that they're a yellow and not red bullet
Fixed shield cell rendering over health
Buffed Bag o Bribes from a 20% price decrease to a 40% price decrease
Fixed bullets carrying over on shop and item waves (hopefully)
Fixed cursed bullets not applying their auras properly
Removed old unused song files to reduce game size

