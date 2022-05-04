Made acceleration from accelerometer scale to shotspeed
Nerfed beamer health
Gave yellow bullets a small aura like reds to make them easier to see
Made fires more yellow to communicate better that they're a yellow and not red bullet
Fixed shield cell rendering over health
Buffed Bag o Bribes from a 20% price decrease to a 40% price decrease
Fixed bullets carrying over on shop and item waves (hopefully)
Fixed cursed bullets not applying their auras properly
Removed old unused song files to reduce game size
Paper Planet update for 4 May 2022
Demo Patch 13
Made acceleration from accelerometer scale to shotspeed
Changed files in this update