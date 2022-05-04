Update v0.93

Hello everyone,
Below are the patch notes for this update! The next update will likely be the last content-focused update, as the game is approaching its 1.0 update (though I am still planning to update the game further after its full release!). Stay tuned!
Thanks for playing,
Toblue
v0.93 Patch notes
Note: Quicksaves will likely not be compatible with this update, so finish any unfinished runs first!
New Additions and Changes
-
Overhauled the Challenge Options mechanic (now named Challenge Level). Each Challenge Level adds 1 difficulty modifier to your run. Upon finishing a run, rewards for that level will be unlocked, and the next level will be available. All difficulty modifiers have been re-balanced and are generally less punishing. New difficulty modifiers are designed to encourage more decision-making by the player, rather than simply increasing enemy stats and drawing out battles. Currently, 5 Challenge Levels are implemented (5 more planned!)
-
Each active Challenge Level gives +5% EXP bonus
-
More details of each level:
[spoiler]* Lvl 1: Damaging statuses deal +1 damage on you (down from +2 damage)
-
Lvl 2: Traps are slightly more common and can occasionally obstruct paths (0-2 traps more for floor < 6, 1-3 for floor 6+) (15% to obstruct path, one per floor, always revealed)
-
Lvl 3: Gain a random non-damaging debuff on floor start (debuffs are now less severe and last shorter)
-
Lvl 4: Shop prices are higher
-
Lvl 5: At the start of boss battles, remove one random buff on you (down from two random buffs)[/spoiler]
-
The following are related to Challenge Level rewards:
-
New Player Upgrade: Shop Chests
-
New Player Upgrade: Choice Pedestal
-
New Enemy Upgrade: Roaming Enemies Pack 1 (added 3 new enemies)
-
New Playable Class: The Indigo (with 15 unlockables from levelling up!)
-
Added 12 new skills
-
Added 4 new trinkets
-
Added 1 new item
-
Added 1 new spell
General Changes
-
Enemies unlocked through Blobert (Enemy Pack 1, Enemy Pack 2, Roaming Enemy Pack 1) are now slightly more likely to drop loot
-
Sustain Slate loot pool improves with floor; Lesser Life Potions are slightly more likely to drop
-
Salvage Slate gold per trap increased from 1-3 to 2-3
-
Create Slate now creates 4 random objects; is now affected by luck
-
Item: Stock List now also increases discount chance when used
-
Blood Shop prices are lower
-
Loot drop from salvaging chests improved; now gives more diverse loot overall; now more likely to give healing potions when you are low on HP
-
Salvaging Cursed Trinkets will now give better loot
-
Spike Trap damage lowered
-
Weakened and Exposed trap duration lowered from 3 turns to 2
-
Keeper Skeleton will now only queue Heal up to twice per battle
-
Keeper Treant heal and regen lowered
-
Thornbug Poison Spikes usage frequency reduced
-
Added a display for luck value
-
Added an option to let trinkets with Active effects blink during battle (on by default)
-
Added a sprite for multiple keys
-
Minor improvements and optimization
-
Minor sprite and VFX improvements
Status Changes
- Added a new debuff: "Sealed"
- Silence on enemies now have the effect: "Future blue and purple skills are replaced with Weak Attack"
- Restrict on enemies now have the effect: "Red skills' effects and conditions are ignored."
- Shackled on enemies now have the effect: "-15% skill value."
- Reworked icons for Unstable and Enduring
- Chilled damage increased from 9% to 10%, increased to 18% with Frostbite (on player)
- Deflect now increases deflected statuses' turn duration by 1 (if applicable)
Spell Changes:
- Preserve reworked; now extends buffs by 2 turns (if applicable); cost lowered from 28 to 16
- Magic Bolt cost increased from 7 to 8
- Surge cost lowered from 20 to 18
- Double Up cost lowered from 24 to 20
- Embrace Chaos cost lowered from 8 to 7
- Aftermath cost lowered from 14 to 12
- Stockpile cost lowered from 14 to 12
- Conversion cost lowered from 26 to 20
Other Changes:
- Trinket: Tome Of Chaos now gives +2 AP, up from +1 AP
- Trinket: Soul Lantern enemies defeated requirement increased from 8 to 9
- Trinket: Crescent Bracelet effect changed to "On your turn start and after your attack, deal 4 damage per unique status on you."
- Skill: Mimicked Bind and Hex now inflicts Restrict
- Skill: Inflame now has 2 uses per battle, rather than once per battle
- Enemy Passive: Undying revive HP reduced from 15% to 10%
- Enemy Passive: Last Hope regen duration lowered from 4 to 2
Bug Fixes
- Enemy Passive: Stun Bounce will no longer trigger if stun is at 0
- Fixed bug with Gemmed Chestplate where stacks were added inconsistently
- Fixed bug with Magic Bolt bypassing Undying
- Statuses from traps should no longer affect "debuffs gained last turn"
- Fixed tooltip HP threshold typo for Berserker's Helm
- Fixed bug with incorrect damage forecast on damaging enemy skills that inflict Exposed
- Fixed bug with spamming spells and having your mana go below 0
- Reduced delay if enemy is defeated by spells/active trinkets
- Hopefully fixed lag spike when opening Compendium for the first time in a new launch
- Ending a battle with spells/active trinkets will now reset your skills, rather than executing them
- Fixed bug with Trinket: Trap Blueprint where beneficial traps aren't more common
- Fixed minor visual bugs
<3
