 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Dungeons of Voidria update for 4 May 2022

Update v0.93

Share · View all patches · Build 8676872 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

Below are the patch notes for this update! The next update will likely be the last content-focused update, as the game is approaching its 1.0 update (though I am still planning to update the game further after its full release!). Stay tuned!

Thanks for playing,
Toblue

v0.93 Patch notes

Note: Quicksaves will likely not be compatible with this update, so finish any unfinished runs first!

New Additions and Changes

  • Overhauled the Challenge Options mechanic (now named Challenge Level). Each Challenge Level adds 1 difficulty modifier to your run. Upon finishing a run, rewards for that level will be unlocked, and the next level will be available. All difficulty modifiers have been re-balanced and are generally less punishing. New difficulty modifiers are designed to encourage more decision-making by the player, rather than simply increasing enemy stats and drawing out battles. Currently, 5 Challenge Levels are implemented (5 more planned!)

  • Each active Challenge Level gives +5% EXP bonus

  • More details of each level:
    [spoiler]* Lvl 1: Damaging statuses deal +1 damage on you (down from +2 damage)

  • Lvl 2: Traps are slightly more common and can occasionally obstruct paths (0-2 traps more for floor < 6, 1-3 for floor 6+) (15% to obstruct path, one per floor, always revealed)

  • Lvl 3: Gain a random non-damaging debuff on floor start (debuffs are now less severe and last shorter)

  • Lvl 4: Shop prices are higher

  • Lvl 5: At the start of boss battles, remove one random buff on you (down from two random buffs)[/spoiler]

  • The following are related to Challenge Level rewards:

  • New Player Upgrade: Shop Chests

  • New Player Upgrade: Choice Pedestal

  • New Enemy Upgrade: Roaming Enemies Pack 1 (added 3 new enemies)

  • New Playable Class: The Indigo (with 15 unlockables from levelling up!)

  • Added 12 new skills

  • Added 4 new trinkets

  • Added 1 new item

  • Added 1 new spell

General Changes

  • Enemies unlocked through Blobert (Enemy Pack 1, Enemy Pack 2, Roaming Enemy Pack 1) are now slightly more likely to drop loot

  • Sustain Slate loot pool improves with floor; Lesser Life Potions are slightly more likely to drop

  • Salvage Slate gold per trap increased from 1-3 to 2-3

  • Create Slate now creates 4 random objects; is now affected by luck

  • Item: Stock List now also increases discount chance when used

  • Blood Shop prices are lower

  • Loot drop from salvaging chests improved; now gives more diverse loot overall; now more likely to give healing potions when you are low on HP

  • Salvaging Cursed Trinkets will now give better loot

  • Spike Trap damage lowered

  • Weakened and Exposed trap duration lowered from 3 turns to 2

  • Keeper Skeleton will now only queue Heal up to twice per battle

  • Keeper Treant heal and regen lowered

  • Thornbug Poison Spikes usage frequency reduced

  • Added a display for luck value

  • Added an option to let trinkets with Active effects blink during battle (on by default)

  • Added a sprite for multiple keys

  • Minor improvements and optimization

  • Minor sprite and VFX improvements

Status Changes

  • Added a new debuff: "Sealed"
  • Silence on enemies now have the effect: "Future blue and purple skills are replaced with Weak Attack"
  • Restrict on enemies now have the effect: "Red skills' effects and conditions are ignored."
  • Shackled on enemies now have the effect: "-15% skill value."
  • Reworked icons for Unstable and Enduring
  • Chilled damage increased from 9% to 10%, increased to 18% with Frostbite (on player)
  • Deflect now increases deflected statuses' turn duration by 1 (if applicable)

Spell Changes:

  • Preserve reworked; now extends buffs by 2 turns (if applicable); cost lowered from 28 to 16
  • Magic Bolt cost increased from 7 to 8
  • Surge cost lowered from 20 to 18
  • Double Up cost lowered from 24 to 20
  • Embrace Chaos cost lowered from 8 to 7
  • Aftermath cost lowered from 14 to 12
  • Stockpile cost lowered from 14 to 12
  • Conversion cost lowered from 26 to 20

Other Changes:

  • Trinket: Tome Of Chaos now gives +2 AP, up from +1 AP
  • Trinket: Soul Lantern enemies defeated requirement increased from 8 to 9
  • Trinket: Crescent Bracelet effect changed to "On your turn start and after your attack, deal 4 damage per unique status on you."
  • Skill: Mimicked Bind and Hex now inflicts Restrict
  • Skill: Inflame now has 2 uses per battle, rather than once per battle
  • Enemy Passive: Undying revive HP reduced from 15% to 10%
  • Enemy Passive: Last Hope regen duration lowered from 4 to 2

Bug Fixes

  • Enemy Passive: Stun Bounce will no longer trigger if stun is at 0
  • Fixed bug with Gemmed Chestplate where stacks were added inconsistently
  • Fixed bug with Magic Bolt bypassing Undying
  • Statuses from traps should no longer affect "debuffs gained last turn"
  • Fixed tooltip HP threshold typo for Berserker's Helm
  • Fixed bug with incorrect damage forecast on damaging enemy skills that inflict Exposed
  • Fixed bug with spamming spells and having your mana go below 0
  • Reduced delay if enemy is defeated by spells/active trinkets
  • Hopefully fixed lag spike when opening Compendium for the first time in a new launch
  • Ending a battle with spells/active trinkets will now reset your skills, rather than executing them
  • Fixed bug with Trinket: Trap Blueprint where beneficial traps aren't more common
  • Fixed minor visual bugs

<3

Changed files in this update

Dungeons of Voidra Content Depot 1354991
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.