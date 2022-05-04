 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Sci-Fantasy Defence update for 4 May 2022

Sci-Fantasy Defence Update v1.1.3 Released

Share · View all patches · Build 8676861 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New

  • Added new building card - crit aura
  • Added upgrade global damage button in the Statue

Improvements / Changes

  • Improved optimization
  • Now there is 100% chance to spawn at least one uranium or sulphur ore in 3-wall rock rooms
  • Initial shotgun shot burst count decreased from 10 to 2 and damage increased from 20 to 70
  • Improved projectiles view
  • Portal price reduced from 100,000 to 50,000

Fixes

  • Fixed when extra expendables income cards didn't work without income researches
  • Fixed when sometimes was available to build only under player
  • Fixed some wrong building previews
  • Fixed building state shell overlap on some buildings
  • Fixed when it was hard to hover to build mines
  • Fixed when music stops after pause
  • Fixed when for yellow skull craft used orbs instead of skulls
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.