Sci-Fantasy Defence Update v1.1.3 Released

New
- Added new building card - crit aura
- Added upgrade global damage button in the Statue
Improvements / Changes
- Improved optimization
- Now there is 100% chance to spawn at least one uranium or sulphur ore in 3-wall rock rooms
- Initial shotgun shot burst count decreased from 10 to 2 and damage increased from 20 to 70
- Improved projectiles view
- Portal price reduced from 100,000 to 50,000
Fixes
- Fixed when extra expendables income cards didn't work without income researches
- Fixed when sometimes was available to build only under player
- Fixed some wrong building previews
- Fixed building state shell overlap on some buildings
- Fixed when it was hard to hover to build mines
- Fixed when music stops after pause
- Fixed when for yellow skull craft used orbs instead of skulls
