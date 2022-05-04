 Skip to content

Infindustry update for 4 May 2022

Version 1.08

Build 8676773

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a graphical option (default) to make the world somewhat darker from the normal colour scheme.
  • Buildings no longer require workers to function but adding workers will add a production speed bonus.
  • Tweaked how happiness works so that homes do not override a better happiness value while consuming a lower end item.
  • Fixed problem with adding/removing locked building to/from hot-bar.

Changed files in this update

