 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Aircraft Carrier Survival update for 5 May 2022

HotFix #5

Share · View all patches · Build 8676694 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Admirals! We have made a few corrections to known problems:

  • Fixed clouds error,
  • Fixed wrong ships on attack replays,
  • Fixed various crashes,
  • Fixed various deck-blocking bugs; with loading game as well,
  • Fixed retrieval tactic mission crash,
  • Fixed escort skills usage,
  • Fixed confirm window,
  • Fixed player teleport on m4.1,
  • Fixed radar range,
  • Fixed default radar range for all CV's,
  • Fixed save error on m1.2,
  • Fixed save error on sandbox,
  • Fixed Surprise Attack order,
  • Fixed spotting ranges modifiers,
  • Fixed min/max parameters for Heavy Carrier,
  • Fixed Icon Workshop on CV-9,
  • Fixed input for dc button,
  • Fixed loaded airstrikes making no damage
  • Fixed escort recovered mission doesn't count towards objectives
  • Fixed sandbox save error
  • Fixed issue preventing quitting the game/going back to pearl harbor after winning

Changed files in this update

Aircraft Carrier Survival - windows Depot 1021102
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.