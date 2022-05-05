Hello Admirals! We have made a few corrections to known problems:
- Fixed clouds error,
- Fixed wrong ships on attack replays,
- Fixed various crashes,
- Fixed various deck-blocking bugs; with loading game as well,
- Fixed retrieval tactic mission crash,
- Fixed escort skills usage,
- Fixed confirm window,
- Fixed player teleport on m4.1,
- Fixed radar range,
- Fixed default radar range for all CV's,
- Fixed save error on m1.2,
- Fixed save error on sandbox,
- Fixed Surprise Attack order,
- Fixed spotting ranges modifiers,
- Fixed min/max parameters for Heavy Carrier,
- Fixed Icon Workshop on CV-9,
- Fixed input for dc button,
- Fixed loaded airstrikes making no damage
- Fixed escort recovered mission doesn't count towards objectives
- Fixed sandbox save error
- Fixed issue preventing quitting the game/going back to pearl harbor after winning
Changed files in this update