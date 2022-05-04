Update v0.19.1

Changes and Fixes:
- New pirate bosses turned out to be way too strong, so we've toned down the difficulty a bit;
- Fixed major bug with the final quest, where players could not get more quests from town after finishing the story;
- Fixed UI not focusing on Chat window when using a controller;
- Fixed crafting window sometimes not updating the item's recipe;
- Fixed texture problems with characters' faces;
- Fixed problem with water always showing up for creatures;
- Fixed problem with some quests were incorrectly appearing in multiplayer;
- Fixed problem when campfires and tents couldn't be built in lower terrain;
- Fixed wrong tree position on Swamp island;
- Fixed various error with pirate animations;
- Fixed the collision model of some trees near the bridge;
- Fixed collision issues near Player island lake, you can now build anything there if there are no objects in conflict;
- Fixed a visual glitch, when fish in aquariums wasn't showing up when you loaded a saved game;
Changed files in this update