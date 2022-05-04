 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Spirit Of The Island update for 4 May 2022

Update v0.19.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8676517 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes and Fixes:

  • New pirate bosses turned out to be way too strong, so we've toned down the difficulty a bit;
  • Fixed major bug with the final quest, where players could not get more quests from town after finishing the story;
  • Fixed UI not focusing on Chat window when using a controller;
  • Fixed crafting window sometimes not updating the item's recipe;
  • Fixed texture problems with characters' faces;
  • Fixed problem with water always showing up for creatures;
  • Fixed problem with some quests were incorrectly appearing in multiplayer;
  • Fixed problem when campfires and tents couldn't be built in lower terrain;
  • Fixed wrong tree position on Swamp island;
  • Fixed various error with pirate animations;
  • Fixed the collision model of some trees near the bridge;
  • Fixed collision issues near Player island lake, you can now build anything there if there are no objects in conflict;
  • Fixed a visual glitch, when fish in aquariums wasn't showing up when you loaded a saved game;
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.