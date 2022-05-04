Mini patch v0.13

Just a small patch before next week's big content patch:
- You can no longer accidentally click menu buttons with the mouse before they appear in the main menu. So clicking really fast to skip the logos won't land you in options or the achievement viewer, etc.
- The end game menu buttons weren't receiving mouse input, but this should be fixed now
- Requested: Added a new feature to the Gunlock weapon that lets you see it just before it sweeps to make positioning easier
Changed files in this update