Starbase Early Access Update 4.5.2022 (EA Build 872)

Note: the same update also released on the PTU server. No separate PTU patch notes will be posted as the same changelog applies.
Moon mining has been enabled
Crafting and research
- Added Minigun to research/crafting
- Fixed an issue where certain Station/Capital Ship devices such as Supply Conduit modules still had Targium material in their crafting requirements
- Fixed Sentinel Rifle node missing plating requirement
Devices
- Fixed an issue where reconstruction machines did not unlink properly when resigning a station
Gameplay
- Fixed an issue where the game crashed when quickly toggling the flashlight after entering the game
Ship Designer
- Fixed an issue where it was possible to place overlapping weld blocks
- Fixed an issue where weld blocks were unselectable after loading a blueprint
- Fixed an issue that allowed placing weld blocks in a way that would not connect two or more objects (it was possible to place them anywhere on a single object)
Ship shops
- Updated the shop descriptions of the player-made ships Blood Hound V4 Auto and Blood Hound V4 Plasma
Weapons
- Sentinel Rifle RPM changed from 706 to 700
- Reduced Arclighter projectile energy from 500 to 250 per projectile
Known Issues
- The new warp gate connection gates may not show the warp option in the entire gate's area, requiring moving around to get the option to show
