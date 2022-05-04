 Skip to content

Starbase update for 4 May 2022

Starbase Early Access Update 4.5.2022 (EA Build 872)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Note: the same update also released on the PTU server. No separate PTU patch notes will be posted as the same changelog applies.

Moon mining has been enabled

Crafting and research

  • Added Minigun to research/crafting
  • Fixed an issue where certain Station/Capital Ship devices such as Supply Conduit modules still had Targium material in their crafting requirements
  • Fixed Sentinel Rifle node missing plating requirement

Devices

  • Fixed an issue where reconstruction machines did not unlink properly when resigning a station

Gameplay

  • Fixed an issue where the game crashed when quickly toggling the flashlight after entering the game

Ship Designer

  • Fixed an issue where it was possible to place overlapping weld blocks
  • Fixed an issue where weld blocks were unselectable after loading a blueprint
  • Fixed an issue that allowed placing weld blocks in a way that would not connect two or more objects (it was possible to place them anywhere on a single object)

Ship shops

  • Updated the shop descriptions of the player-made ships Blood Hound V4 Auto and Blood Hound V4 Plasma

Weapons

  • Sentinel Rifle RPM changed from 706 to 700
  • Reduced Arclighter projectile energy from 500 to 250 per projectile

Known Issues

  • The new warp gate connection gates may not show the warp option in the entire gate's area, requiring moving around to get the option to show

Changed files in this update

