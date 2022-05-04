 Skip to content

Coronation update for 4 May 2022

Patch 0.19.4

Share · View all patches · Build 8676223 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Added rain weather, so each in-game day has an equal random chance to become sunny, foggy or have rain (can be repeated).
  • The rain splashes on surfaces and is accompanied by a looping rain sound, which becomes softer when you're indoors.
  • Fog and rain now persists into the night.

Fixes:

  • The horizon had a bright pinkish glow at night.
  • Atmospheric fog was wrongly used instead of volumetric fog, which caused the fog to be bluish and water surfaces not to be reflected properly in the fog.
  • Villagers were always having the second choice in a conversation as the correct answer, because their answer list wasn't fully randomized.
