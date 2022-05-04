 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Chronicles of Galdurvale update for 4 May 2022

Patch v2.6.1 - Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 8676178 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch includes mainly bug fixes including:

  • Possessed Town Persons sometimes did not spawn in the Cave of Destiny quest
  • Mina's Raven Quest can only be activated before Daily Hunts quest is completed
  • Sick King Soldier's health has been increased slightly
  • Fixed: Two Amelia appears at the same time in some of the cutscenes
  • Fixed: Grack, Grogg, and Gung's sword detached in cutscenes
  • Fixed: When arrived at Lumbermere for the first time, the hint screen shows the Darkwoods Goblin's information.
  • Fixed: Other minor bugs

Changed files in this update

Chronicles of Galdurvale Content Depot 1175871
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.