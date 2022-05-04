Patch v2.6.1 - Bug Fixes

This patch includes mainly bug fixes including:
- Possessed Town Persons sometimes did not spawn in the Cave of Destiny quest
- Mina's Raven Quest can only be activated before Daily Hunts quest is completed
- Sick King Soldier's health has been increased slightly
- Fixed: Two Amelia appears at the same time in some of the cutscenes
- Fixed: Grack, Grogg, and Gung's sword detached in cutscenes
- Fixed: When arrived at Lumbermere for the first time, the hint screen shows the Darkwoods Goblin's information.
- Fixed: Other minor bugs
Changed files in this update