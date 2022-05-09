Patch 1.0.10 - additional fixes

Hey!
In Gameboom VR we are currently working on the next major updates for Cooking Simulator VR. However, we do know that some of you have been experiencing a few smaller bugs, which we've decided to patch in this minor update.
Full changelog below:
- Fixed rare UI bug that blocked UI on Career day 2 setup screen
- Fixed problem with disabled remote grab once we have finished Career mode
- Fixed problem with the missing Chinese products description
- Fixed infinity liquids exploit
- Fixed ghost controllers on Reverb headset
- Fixed ghost controllers Z-depth
- Fixed sprint ability on Reverb controllers
- Fixed rare bug causing liquids in containers to disappear
- Small visual changes
Best,
Gameboom VR Team
