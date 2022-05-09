 Skip to content

Cooking Simulator VR update for 9 May 2022

Patch 1.0.10 - additional fixes

In Gameboom VR we are currently working on the next major updates for Cooking Simulator VR. However, we do know that some of you have been experiencing a few smaller bugs, which we've decided to patch in this minor update.

  • Fixed rare UI bug that blocked UI on Career day 2 setup screen
  • Fixed problem with disabled remote grab once we have finished Career mode
  • Fixed problem with the missing Chinese products description
  • Fixed infinity liquids exploit
  • Fixed ghost controllers on Reverb headset
  • Fixed ghost controllers Z-depth
  • Fixed sprint ability on Reverb controllers
  • Fixed rare bug causing liquids in containers to disappear
  • Small visual changes

