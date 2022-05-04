- Added initial implementation of Quest Editor with ability to define quests (with settings for name, description, completion script, failure script, and tags)
- Added built-in Quest Log widget to display the player's current quests (accessed in-game via management screen, can be disabled in Screen Editor)
- Added initial implementation of first-person menu-driven combat to allow simple turn-based dungeon crawler style combat
- Added "Give Quest" scripting function for giving a quest to the player using its unique ID (e.g. give_quest("QUEST_0001"))
- Added "Complete Quest" scripting function for completing a quest that was previously given to the player (will trigger quests's "Completion Script")
- Added "Fail Quest" scripting function for failing a quest that was previously given to the player (will trigger quests's "Failure Script")
- Added "Quest Editor" as an option for the "Default Editor Tab" setting in the General section of the Editor Settings dialog
- Added support for OBJ exporting to the Voxel Editor (via "Export to External Format" toolbar button, with toggle setting for "One file per frame")
- Added ".objects" scripting syntax for getting objects that currently exist on a tile (returned as an array, or null if no objects exist)
- Added "comma-separated tags" placeholder text to the Tags field in the Item Editor to help clarify how the item's tags should be entered
- Updated Bauxite source code generation in the Script Editor to always include semicolons after statements, even for those that are the last in a set
- Removed "under construction" messages from the top of the Combat Editor and bottom of the Widget Editor and Screen Editor
- Removed debug messages that would display in the console when creating a new voxel group in the Voxel Editor
- Fixed some issues that could occur when attempting to duplicate an existing battle in the Combat Editor
RPG in a Box update for 4 May 2022
Release Notes for v0.9.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
