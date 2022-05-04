 Skip to content

Sword of the Stars: The Pit 2 update for 4 May 2022

Hotfix 1.0.16e

Last edited by Wendy

Keeping on top of things during Going Rouge week!
Please keep sending your bugs and gameplay feedback!
And buy a copy of our games for a couple people. It's nice to do nice things!

  • Mine LOS bug fixed - monsters are no longer safe "behind" mines, because that'd be ridiculous.
  • Sleep bonus changed - the longer you sleep, the faster you heal up.
  • Enemy loot drops properly separated.
  • Grenade damage modifier added - damage falls off from point of explosion.
  • Scraplings added to monster distribution - They're cute little things... with lasers. Enjoy!
  • Unconscious effect, animation, instructional prompt added.
  • "Use Item" serum bio mod bug fixed.
  • Cosmetic changes to a few room names.
  • Scavenger Bot now giggles when it steals from you. Because it pleases us that he do so.
