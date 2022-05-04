Keeping on top of things during Going Rouge week!
Please keep sending your bugs and gameplay feedback!
And buy a copy of our games for a couple people. It's nice to do nice things!
Hotfix 1.0.16e
- Mine LOS bug fixed - monsters are no longer safe "behind" mines, because that'd be ridiculous.
- Sleep bonus changed - the longer you sleep, the faster you heal up.
- Enemy loot drops properly separated.
- Grenade damage modifier added - damage falls off from point of explosion.
- Scraplings added to monster distribution - They're cute little things... with lasers. Enjoy!
- Unconscious effect, animation, instructional prompt added.
- "Use Item" serum bio mod bug fixed.
- Cosmetic changes to a few room names.
- Scavenger Bot now giggles when it steals from you. Because it pleases us that he do so.
