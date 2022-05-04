Version 0.75

Updates:
-Added map 4 of the third planet.
-New monsters:
Boar demon titan
Reward on normal difficulty: 45 Gold
Fixes:
-Fixed "abatis" and "gate" sound bug.
-Fixed damage bug for some "destroyer" class monsters.
