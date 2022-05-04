 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Monsters per second update for 4 May 2022

Version 0.75

Share · View all patches · Build 8675268 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updates:

-Added map 4 of the third planet.

-New monsters:
Boar demon titan

Reward on normal difficulty: 45 Gold

Fixes:

-Fixed "abatis" and "gate" sound bug.
-Fixed damage bug for some "destroyer" class monsters.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.