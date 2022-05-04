Ver 1.0.3 Updated

Greetings!
Ver 1.0.3 has been updated.
This patch includes a difficulty adjustment and some improvements.
Please refer to the following for the details.
<Improvements>
- Reduced stamina consumption for the dash (30 -> 23)
- Unconditional display of obtainable items in the monster archives
<Difficulty adjustment>
- The hit range of the rush attack of the 'Dim-witted Warrior' has been reduced in size.
- Reduced HP and attack power of the 'Palace Guard Soul'
- Eliminated the collision damage of bats with the projectiles
- Eliminated the 'Burn' debuff of the 'Judge Who Swallowed Fire'
<Bug Fix>
- Fixed an issue that 'Sophia' disappears under specific conditions
Changed files in this update