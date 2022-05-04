 Skip to content

HunterX update for 4 May 2022

Ver 1.0.3 Updated

Share · View all patches · Build 8675264 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings!

Ver 1.0.3 has been updated.
This patch includes a difficulty adjustment and some improvements.
Please refer to the following for the details.

<Improvements>

  • Reduced stamina consumption for the dash (30 -> 23)
  • Unconditional display of obtainable items in the monster archives

<Difficulty adjustment>

  • The hit range of the rush attack of the 'Dim-witted Warrior' has been reduced in size.
  • Reduced HP and attack power of the 'Palace Guard Soul'
  • Eliminated the collision damage of bats with the projectiles
  • Eliminated the 'Burn' debuff of the 'Judge Who Swallowed Fire'

<Bug Fix>

  • Fixed an issue that 'Sophia' disappears under specific conditions
