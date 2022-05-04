 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Light update for 4 May 2022

《LIGHT: Black Cat & Amnesia Girl》V0.94 upgrade note

Share · View all patches · Build 8675222 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

《LIGHT: Black Cat & Amnesia Girl》V0.94 upgrade note

1.Fixed the wolf disappeared in boss battle in forest
2.Fix the bug that will cause the little girl to get stuck
3.Optimize monster AI

Daylight Studio Team

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.