《LIGHT: Black Cat & Amnesia Girl》V0.94 upgrade note
1.Fixed the wolf disappeared in boss battle in forest
2.Fix the bug that will cause the little girl to get stuck
3.Optimize monster AI
Daylight Studio Team
