Grim Nights 2 - Realms update for 4 May 2022

Patch 0.7.0.3 - Improved work-AI + one hopeful fix

This tiny patch actually improves the game rather much (at least if all goes as planned).

  • All work orders will always check if accessible before a villager attempts to complete it. This will be mostly noticeable with mining orders which are placed out of reach. Previously miners would pace back and forth trying to find a way before eventually giving up.
  • I am 97.5% certain I solved the crash the previous hot-fix tried to solve. I think the root cause was a memory leak.

As always: should this patch have some unforseen consequences I will be very ready for another patch!
Best wishes and lots of love!
//Mattias

