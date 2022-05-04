 Skip to content

World Empire 2027 update for 4 May 2022

World Empire 2027 - Version 3.2.1

Dear players,

  • We check reports of slowness in the game and we recommend to play when the game install on SSD hard disk. We did optimize the game speed and how now it will be better for your all.
    (In our company computers all turn pass take about 7-10 seconds when difficulty impossible and World War III scenario selected...When easy mode and no scenario selected 3 seconds to pass turn)

  • Improved game UI and stability.

  • Updated many countries' armies, relations and economy based on real world data.‎
    ‎* Fixed reported issues and continue to improve Artificial Intelligence.

We plan to add countless new scenarios, diplomacy & spies & war options, technologies, online multiplayer...‎
Your support is important to us to continue developing.‎
Thank you,‎
iGindis Team

