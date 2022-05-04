Physics Update, Features & Gameplay Polish

Physics:
- Physics detection is updated more regularly and accurately.
- Ball Max Speed decreased by 21.4%
- Very minor amounts of drag added to the ball.
- Nudging power increased by 25%.
- Ramps on various tables have less friction and are more slippery.
New Features:
- A new controllable table view camera has been added. You can now take a look at the current table before starting your play session.
Improvements:
Hectic Highway:
- More accurate hitboxes on side borders
- Fixed a problem where the ball could get stuck on one of the borders.
Magical Meadows:
- Improved Raceway Sparks
- Various minor optimization improvements
- More accurate hitboxes on table objects
- Fixed object artifacts on one of the ramps
Charming Chopper:
- Adjusted multiball spawn location
- Adjusted Angle and position of left-most flipper
Bug Fixes:
- Scary Scorer ending early has been addressed and the arcade game is now be working as intended.
Miscellaneous:
- Cutscenes in the Story Mode can now be skipped.
- Silly Circus & Crazy Carnival have been added to the main menu and leaderboards (they will be available for play on May 10).
