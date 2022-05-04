 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Roxy Raccoon's Pinball Panic update for 4 May 2022

Physics Update, Features & Gameplay Polish

Share · View all patches · Build 8674656 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Physics:

  • Physics detection is updated more regularly and accurately.
  • Ball Max Speed decreased by 21.4%
  • Very minor amounts of drag added to the ball.
  • Nudging power increased by 25%.
  • Ramps on various tables have less friction and are more slippery.

New Features:

  • A new controllable table view camera has been added. You can now take a look at the current table before starting your play session.

Improvements:

Hectic Highway:

  • More accurate hitboxes on side borders
  • Fixed a problem where the ball could get stuck on one of the borders.

Magical Meadows:

  • Improved Raceway Sparks
  • Various minor optimization improvements
  • More accurate hitboxes on table objects
  • Fixed object artifacts on one of the ramps

Charming Chopper:

  • Adjusted multiball spawn location
  • Adjusted Angle and position of left-most flipper

Bug Fixes:

  • Scary Scorer ending early has been addressed and the arcade game is now be working as intended.

Miscellaneous:

  • Cutscenes in the Story Mode can now be skipped.
  • Silly Circus & Crazy Carnival have been added to the main menu and leaderboards (they will be available for play on May 10).

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.