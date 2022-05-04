Bullet Hell ADVANCED has changed so much that the closed beta has now been moved to the default public Steam branch. Player feedback is encouraged. Please note that this is still in early access state.
Best of wishes and happy Spring to everyone!
-Artificer Cascadia
Bullet Hell ADVANCED update for 4 May 2022
Massive Roguelite Update to Bullet Hell ADVANCED!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
