New Feature: Brick Status Feedback

The bricks will now change colors as they are damaged to give you feedback on how many more times you need to touch the brick.
This is an early version of the concept. expect a lot of change to the color/style of the bricks,
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
The bricks will now change colors as they are damaged to give you feedback on how many more times you need to touch the brick.
This is an early version of the concept. expect a lot of change to the color/style of the bricks,
Changed files in this update