PongBreak update for 4 May 2022

New Feature: Brick Status Feedback

Build 8674587 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The bricks will now change colors as they are damaged to give you feedback on how many more times you need to touch the brick.

This is an early version of the concept. expect a lot of change to the color/style of the bricks,

