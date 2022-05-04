Updates - Controller/Keyboard Remapping Added! + bug fixes

- Bug Fix: navigation from leader board at end of match fixed to work with Keyboard
- Feature added: Keyboard configuration added to Options Menu
- Feature added: Controller configuration added to Options Menu
- Bug Fix: Dash mega boost bug fixed
- Bug Fix: Keyboard default bindings changed to be more intuitive
- Bullet Speed double to reduce chance of player getting stuck in terrain as they build
Smash Crates update for 4 May 2022
