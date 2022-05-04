 Skip to content

Smash Crates update for 4 May 2022

Updates - Controller/Keyboard Remapping Added! + bug fixes

Build 8674566

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Bug Fix: navigation from leader board at end of match fixed to work with Keyboard
  • Feature added: Keyboard configuration added to Options Menu
  • Feature added: Controller configuration added to Options Menu
  • Bug Fix: Dash mega boost bug fixed
  • Bug Fix: Keyboard default bindings changed to be more intuitive
  • Bullet Speed double to reduce chance of player getting stuck in terrain as they build
