SPRING UPDATE

Today we release a few features based on your feedback and bug fixes.
FEATURES AND UPDATE LIST INCLUDED
- ENGINE UPGRADE [Additional VR Compatibility Support]
- VR PICKUP IMPROVEMENT [Larger Radius Detection]
- READABLE NOTES FIXED [Text Emissive Fixed]
- ALL AI CHARACTERS 3D SOUND FIXED
- -Mama Demon AI
- -Mummy AI
- -Werewolves AI
- -Butcher Chainsaw AI
- -Reaper AI
- -Tree AI
- ALL CAMPAIGN MAPS 3D SOUND + ATTENUATION [FIXED WHERE EVER POSSIBLE]
- VARIOUS VOICE ACTORS HAVE BEEN REPLACED OR REMOVED [DUE TO MAJORITY COMPLAINTS]
- PLAYER/AI FRIENDS COLLISION REMOVED [TO AVOID BLOCKING CAMPAIGN PROGRESS]
- STEAM ACHIEVEMENTS SHOULD BE FIXED NOW
Changed files in this update