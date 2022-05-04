 Skip to content

Sinister Halloween update for 4 May 2022

SPRING UPDATE

Today we release a few features based on your feedback and bug fixes.

FEATURES AND UPDATE LIST INCLUDED

  • ENGINE UPGRADE [Additional VR Compatibility Support]
  • VR PICKUP IMPROVEMENT [Larger Radius Detection]
  • READABLE NOTES FIXED [Text Emissive Fixed]
  • ALL AI CHARACTERS 3D SOUND FIXED
  • -Mama Demon AI
  • -Mummy AI
  • -Werewolves AI
  • -Butcher Chainsaw AI
  • -Reaper AI
  • -Tree AI
  • ALL CAMPAIGN MAPS 3D SOUND + ATTENUATION [FIXED WHERE EVER POSSIBLE]
  • VARIOUS VOICE ACTORS HAVE BEEN REPLACED OR REMOVED [DUE TO MAJORITY COMPLAINTS]
  • PLAYER/AI FRIENDS COLLISION REMOVED [TO AVOID BLOCKING CAMPAIGN PROGRESS]
  • STEAM ACHIEVEMENTS SHOULD BE FIXED NOW
Sinister Halloween continues on, in Multiplayer! Check out our New Game, get it on SALE NOW and Play with your Friends!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1844060/Holy_Purge/

