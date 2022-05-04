- Fixed an issue with survival achievements not awarding. If you have already earned some survival medals, you will get corresponding achievements upon starting any level.
- Fixed grenade launcher double item on Castle of Pain survival level.
- Fixed birds sometimes flying through walls on Kleer Fortress survival level.
- Fixed enemies sometimes being too dark on Monkey Canyon survival level.
- Dragon Gates music setup is now more fitting to the gameplay.
Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem update for 4 May 2022
Hotfix Update 1.03b Changelog
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update