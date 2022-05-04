 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem update for 4 May 2022

Hotfix Update 1.03b Changelog

Share · View all patches · Build 8674431 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue with survival achievements not awarding. If you have already earned some survival medals, you will get corresponding achievements upon starting any level.
  • Fixed grenade launcher double item on Castle of Pain survival level.
  • Fixed birds sometimes flying through walls on Kleer Fortress survival level.
  • Fixed enemies sometimes being too dark on Monkey Canyon survival level.
  • Dragon Gates music setup is now more fitting to the gameplay.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1792253
  • Loading history…
Depot 1792254
  • Loading history…
Depot 1792255
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.