- Minor typos and message box fixes across the board.
- Raised rent to $1400. True landlord behavior.
- Lowered max health decrease from using pills.
- Removed autosave at the Tower entrance to prevent a certain softlock.
- Fixed Cursed Rose
- Speeding Car now resists bleeding and poison; if it does not leave after the first attack, it will leave battle on the second turn + up. Same applies to Dungeon Car.
- So that you can survive the trip out of the warehouse, Kyrie gives some healing items after she's recruited. No lemonade though. If you died you died.
- Supervisor will no longer summon help from beyond the grave if it is killed first in its battle.
- Armed Adventurer lockpicking guide sequence break now fixed
- Scorpions no longer hide level. Don't know why they did to begin with.
- Fisherman at Dock now explains how fishing minigame works because I realize that it's not immediately obvious.
- Fishing minigame text boxes have changed to a different script (Yanfly's Event Script) so as to provide more consistent information
- Nerfed Trish's Knife
- Pretend It's Not There reworked. It now heals for 25% health and loses its cooldown, though it no longer grants status effect immunity. This is to better facilitate Devon's alternate role as a support.
- Oh yeah and there's a secret thing added somewhere
I Hate You, Please Suffer - Basic update for 4 May 2022
version 1.5.2 update
