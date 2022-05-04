 Skip to content

I Hate You, Please Suffer - Basic update for 4 May 2022

version 1.5.2 update

Share · View all patches · Build 8673965 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Minor typos and message box fixes across the board.
    • Raised rent to $1400. True landlord behavior.
    • Lowered max health decrease from using pills.
    • Removed autosave at the Tower entrance to prevent a certain softlock.
    • Fixed Cursed Rose
    • Speeding Car now resists bleeding and poison; if it does not leave after the first attack, it will leave battle on the second turn + up. Same applies to Dungeon Car.
    • So that you can survive the trip out of the warehouse, Kyrie gives some healing items after she's recruited. No lemonade though. If you died you died.
    • Supervisor will no longer summon help from beyond the grave if it is killed first in its battle.
    • Armed Adventurer lockpicking guide sequence break now fixed
    • Scorpions no longer hide level. Don't know why they did to begin with.
    • Fisherman at Dock now explains how fishing minigame works because I realize that it's not immediately obvious.
    • Fishing minigame text boxes have changed to a different script (Yanfly's Event Script) so as to provide more consistent information
    • Nerfed Trish's Knife
    • Pretend It's Not There reworked. It now heals for 25% health and loses its cooldown, though it no longer grants status effect immunity. This is to better facilitate Devon's alternate role as a support.
    • Oh yeah and there's a secret thing added somewhere
