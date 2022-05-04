- Official servers wiped again due to insane amounts of duping, you sneaky rascals (apologies to our legitimate players being harassed by people who don't want to play fair)
- Above mentioned dupe fixed (previous patch note fixed 1 of 2 dupe methods, I was unaware of the 2nd which has now been resolved as well)
- Captains Hat and notes rotation during Set Down corrected
- Reduced arrows and nails damage to metal build parts
- Multiple bug fixes
DeadPoly update for 4 May 2022
Hotfix Patch 0.0.4g.1
