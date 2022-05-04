 Skip to content

DeadPoly update for 4 May 2022

Hotfix Patch 0.0.4g.1

Build 8673728

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Official servers wiped again due to insane amounts of duping, you sneaky rascals (apologies to our legitimate players being harassed by people who don't want to play fair)
  • Above mentioned dupe fixed (previous patch note fixed 1 of 2 dupe methods, I was unaware of the 2nd which has now been resolved as well)
  • Captains Hat and notes rotation during Set Down corrected
  • Reduced arrows and nails damage to metal build parts
  • Multiple bug fixes
