Update May 3rd, 2022

Another small update with some useful new additions and a couple bug fixes.
Changes/Additions
- Abilities on your ability bar will now darken if you do not have enough resources to use it.
- Inventory and equipment items now have a slight colored border to indicate item quality.
- Added an attack timer bar which spawns below your cast timer bar while your attack is on cooldown.
- Changed the color of the spell casting bar to a shade of purple.
- Changed around some quests to align with progression and updated some of the objectives.
- Added a new quest with an echo reward!
- Added a new secret boss.
- Updated the party list names to include health and mana bars. These can now be clicked to target party members or yourself.
- Added a small (intentional) deceleration to character movement.
- Quests can now be abandoned from the quest log.
- Changed slayer quests so that multiple enemy types can count towards a quest's objective.
- The server info will now be removed in single player.
- Buffed Cidel Darkweaver's HP by 50.
Fixes
- Fixed the unique item Follower Treads.
- Fixed an issue with instant ability animations ending too quickly, failing entirely on remote clients.
Multiplayer is starting to feel good and is certainly playable (and fun) but still has issues replicating some physics actors, especially ragdolling characters on remote clients. I hope to have a further update regarding this soon.
Good luck,
Alex
