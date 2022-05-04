 Skip to content

Virus_ (Un-Released) update for 4 May 2022

(Virus_); - pre-uu2.v2

Build 8673590 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes

Changes

E1-D3S

  • Reduced amount of iFrames : 2s -> 1.5s
  • Increased rate at when the boss will teleport when damaged while above 50% health : 50% -> 70%
  • Increased the rate at which the boss when teleport when damaged while below 50% health : 50% -> 100%
  • Added cap to how much damage you can deal to the boss at once : 8

Kit

  • Basic Melee Attack

    • Increased damage : 6 -> 12
    • Increased cooldown : .53s -> .7s

  • Wall Jump

    • Adjusted some code to try to make it feel more fluid
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed weird collision issues on E1-1
  • Fixed a bug with E1-D3S where when the boss's health drops to 0, the health bar wouldn't reflect this
  • Fixed a bug where the camera would stutter when the player would be on a moving platform
