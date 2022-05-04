(Virus_); - pre-uu2.v2

Patch Notes
Changes
E1-D3S
- Reduced amount of iFrames : 2s -> 1.5s
- Increased rate at when the boss will teleport when damaged while above 50% health : 50% -> 70%
- Increased the rate at which the boss when teleport when damaged while below 50% health : 50% -> 100%
- Added cap to how much damage you can deal to the boss at once : 8
Kit
Basic Melee Attack
- Increased damage : 6 -> 12
- Increased cooldown : .53s -> .7s
Wall Jump
- Adjusted some code to try to make it feel more fluid
Bug Fixes
- Fixed weird collision issues on E1-1
- Fixed a bug with E1-D3S where when the boss's health drops to 0, the health bar wouldn't reflect this
- Fixed a bug where the camera would stutter when the player would be on a moving platform
Changed files in this update