-Setup a small random offset to the NPC coconut bomb throw position to add more variety in their accuracy when throwing at the player
-Adjusted green golem throw speed to be more reasonable
-Adjusted Adventuring exp for enemies so they better match their difficulty level
-Setup unlocking to provide a little bit of exploration exp
-Setup NPC names in the health bars
-Fixed animation bug where it would enter sliding mode when interacting with a trigger volume sometimes
-Fix cases of the "two handed gun anim" playing while running around sometimes. We cant repro it easily so maybe we missed a specific case.
-Updates to splash vfx for swimming and running through water
-Fixed pirate campground firepit smoke not going away when the firpit is removed
-Setup dynamic wetness in player/npc shader so they look a bit wet after swimming in water
Breakwaters update for 4 May 2022
Dynamic cloth wetness and improved exp balance
v0.5.11
