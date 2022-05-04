 Skip to content

Fidget Spinner RPG update for 4 May 2022

Update Notes for Early Access V1.0.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

V1.0.1 bugfixes:
-The Random Gift ring is now properly equip-able.
-The Optimizer talent tooltip now shows the correct Prowess bonus.
-Macro automation mode now properly checks for your queue to be empty before queuing your selected macro, instead of queueing in between casts.
-Fixed an issue causing the Deep Mind buff to not apply properly, resulting in an empty tooltip.
-Temporarily disabled item tooltip caching as it was causing tooltips to sometimes display incorrect data... This will have a performance cost when displaying lots of item tooltips in a short timespan, but the tooltips should now always be correct. This is a temporary countermeasure until I can figure out exactly what was going wrong.

