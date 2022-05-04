 Skip to content

Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. update for 4 May 2022

Patch 0.01.022 is live

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Adjusted interactable collision boxes to facilitate easier use.
  • Fixed the audio bug on Polk St.'s A/C condenser in the back yard.
  • Adjusted trees and foliage on Evergreen ln. to improve performance.
  • Added a delay to front doors, enabling time for the outside sound que to clear.
  • Revised EVP system (behind the scenes mechanics for the ghost answering questions)
  • Improved ghost’s performance while patrolling.
  • Reduced the likelihood of the bug occurring where the ghost won't spawn. This could be identified by the notes in the evidence menu being blank.
  • Locations on the interactive map that are not available are in Greyscale.
  • New ghostly audio lines added for a few ghosts to give more clues of backstory.
  • Improved performance at Evergreen Ln. by optimizing the surrounding forest.
