- Adjusted interactable collision boxes to facilitate easier use.
- Fixed the audio bug on Polk St.'s A/C condenser in the back yard.
- Adjusted trees and foliage on Evergreen ln. to improve performance.
- Added a delay to front doors, enabling time for the outside sound que to clear.
- Revised EVP system (behind the scenes mechanics for the ghost answering questions)
- Improved ghost’s performance while patrolling.
- Reduced the likelihood of the bug occurring where the ghost won't spawn. This could be identified by the notes in the evidence menu being blank.
- Locations on the interactive map that are not available are in Greyscale.
- New ghostly audio lines added for a few ghosts to give more clues of backstory.
- Improved performance at Evergreen Ln. by optimizing the surrounding forest.
Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. update for 4 May 2022
Patch 0.01.022 is live
Patchnotes via Steam Community
