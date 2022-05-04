-Added legendary 2H hammer, 2H wood axe, trident, 1H hammer, knife, fireball spell book, and also added a new weapon, the healing staff!
-Adjusted the spawn rates of all weapons. Spell books spawn more often, especially the teleport book.
-Changed the look and sound of the destructible objects to be more fitting to what the object actually is, ie. glass now makes a glass breaking sound and leaves glass shards.
-Fixed an issue where projectiles would immediately hit the player that shot them. Projectiles should now no longer be able to hit the player at all.
-Fixed hitmarkers so they actually show up for all projectile weapons.
-Removed the developer keys for healing and hurting yourself.
-Added controls to the spawn cannons to give players a small amount of control over their flight path.
Legendary Weapons!
