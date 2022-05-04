 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

DREAMVIBE update for 4 May 2022

New map, No limit of 3 notes in Editor, Collision improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 8673149 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

Thank you for your feedback and words of support, we're glad you enjoy Dreamvibe! Here is a new patch with improvements according to your feedback:

  • There was an issue in a previous build that caused the Basic blade to use Slicer blade collisions. In some cases, this caused the blade to go through the notes. Now it's fixed.

  • Collisions for both types of blades have been adjusted to allow players to move more freely.

  • Adjusted the resistance of the Slicer blade to make it more controllable.

  • Added a mew map - Dimension.

Available for both Basic and Slicer blades.

  • Increased the maximum number of notes per second in the Editor from 3 to 10. It should feel like there is no limit, while still preventing the game from crashing.

Cheers, guys!

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.