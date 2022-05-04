New map, No limit of 3 notes in Editor, Collision improvements

Hi everyone!
Thank you for your feedback and words of support, we're glad you enjoy Dreamvibe! Here is a new patch with improvements according to your feedback:
-
There was an issue in a previous build that caused the Basic blade to use Slicer blade collisions. In some cases, this caused the blade to go through the notes. Now it's fixed.
-
Collisions for both types of blades have been adjusted to allow players to move more freely.
-
Adjusted the resistance of the Slicer blade to make it more controllable.
-
Added a mew map - Dimension.
Available for both Basic and Slicer blades.
- Increased the maximum number of notes per second in the Editor from 3 to 10. It should feel like there is no limit, while still preventing the game from crashing.
Cheers, guys!
Changed files in this update