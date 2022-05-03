 Skip to content

Pixel Puzzles Ultimate update for 3 May 2022

CHALLENGE 65

3 May 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Challenge 65 is here and your next Ultimate Piece up for grabs ːUltimatePieceː

The challenge will run from 1/MAY/2022 - 1/JUNE/2022.

ːgoldenbitː

Enjoy!!!

