Coin Pusher World update for 3 May 2022

V3.5 Patch

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Machine Customization

  • New colour picker for machine custom colours
  • Custom textures on side walls
  • Template files:
  • PNG (Paint.NET): https://coins.coinpusherworld.co.uk/images/templates/inside_template.png
  • PSD (Photoshop/Recommended): https://coins.coinpusherworld.co.uk/images/templates/inside_template_release.psd
  • UI colour picker
  • While dragging a UI box, use the scroll wheel to change the alpha of the box.
  • Greenscreen and bluescreen backgrounds
  • Game makes local queue json/text file for use with OBS overlay.
  • Owner slot covers colour can be changed.

    Minigame Updates
  • Burglar steals multiple coins per pickup.
  • Burglar only picks up coins in one spot per round.
  • Burglar must wait 15 drop before having a chance to start, force starts after 50 drops. Chance of starting change from 10% to 5% per turn.
  • Kick/Punch command is disabled during minigames.

Twitch Settings

  • Channel points trigger game
    Create a channel points trigger with the following name to trigger in game:
    cpw: drop ice coin
    cpw: libery bell
    Also works with "cpw: slots"
    cpw: replay coin
    cpw: disco ball
    cpw: plinko game
    cpw: mini game
    Drop random mini game
    cpw: toy
    cpw: slow mo (10 seconds)
    cpw: slow mo (15 seconds)
    cpw: slow mo (30 seconds)
    cpw: change all coins
    (Make the first word of the description the name of the coin skin you want to use.)
  • Uses CPW website (not random other site) to generator OAuth code.
  • Commands work at any part of chat.
  • Commands work at any part of chat. commands that have options added after them (like !scores [username], !minigame [gameId]) must be the last part of the chat message or the only thing in the chat message.
  • Added "You are in queue..." chat message when players try to re-enter queue.
  • Add a command to change the colour of the main light.
    !lightColor [color hex code]
    !lightColour [color hex code]

Main Gameplay

  • Players get 35 coins every 10 minutes.
  • Player get back coins the knock off.
  • "!setskin random" drops random coin skins a player owns
  • Coin drop and toy drop sounds
  • Wiggling the mouse shows a setting button on screen. Auto hides after inactivity.
  • Game changes to offline queue mode if it can't connect to online queue.
  • Turtle/rabbit icon shown when game is not in normal speed mode.
