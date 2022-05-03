V3.5 Patch

Machine Customization
- New colour picker for machine custom colours
- Custom textures on side walls
- Template files:
- PNG (Paint.NET): https://coins.coinpusherworld.co.uk/images/templates/inside_template.png
- PSD (Photoshop/Recommended): https://coins.coinpusherworld.co.uk/images/templates/inside_template_release.psd
- UI colour picker
- While dragging a UI box, use the scroll wheel to change the alpha of the box.
- Greenscreen and bluescreen backgrounds
- Game makes local queue json/text file for use with OBS overlay.
- Owner slot covers colour can be changed.
Minigame Updates
- Burglar steals multiple coins per pickup.
- Burglar only picks up coins in one spot per round.
- Burglar must wait 15 drop before having a chance to start, force starts after 50 drops. Chance of starting change from 10% to 5% per turn.
- Kick/Punch command is disabled during minigames.
Twitch Settings
- Channel points trigger game
Create a channel points trigger with the following name to trigger in game:
cpw: drop ice coin
cpw: libery bell
Also works with "cpw: slots"
cpw: replay coin
cpw: disco ball
cpw: plinko game
cpw: mini game
Drop random mini game
cpw: toy
cpw: slow mo (10 seconds)
cpw: slow mo (15 seconds)
cpw: slow mo (30 seconds)
cpw: change all coins
(Make the first word of the description the name of the coin skin you want to use.)
- Uses CPW website (not random other site) to generator OAuth code.
- Commands work at any part of chat. commands that have options added after them (like !scores [username], !minigame [gameId]) must be the last part of the chat message or the only thing in the chat message.
- Added "You are in queue..." chat message when players try to re-enter queue.
- Add a command to change the colour of the main light.
!lightColor [color hex code]
!lightColour [color hex code]
Main Gameplay
- Players get 35 coins every 10 minutes.
- Player get back coins the knock off.
- "!setskin random" drops random coin skins a player owns
- Coin drop and toy drop sounds
- Wiggling the mouse shows a setting button on screen. Auto hides after inactivity.
- Game changes to offline queue mode if it can't connect to online queue.
- Turtle/rabbit icon shown when game is not in normal speed mode.
